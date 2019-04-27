Rishad denies any links with NTJ terrorists

-

Denying any personal or political links with the terror accused Chairman of Colombo Traders’ Association (CTA) YM Ibrahim, who is now in detention, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Industry & Commerce stressed that neither he nor his brother have any links with the NTJ.

“I had no personal connections with Ibrahim. Neither did he worked for me as a political coordinator nor any of my Ministry vehicles have been given to him for use,” said Sri Lanka’s Minister of Industry & Commerce, Resettlement of Protracted Displaced Persons & Cooperative Development, Skills Development & Vocational Training on Friday.

Addressing a special press conference to respond to allegations made against him in the aftermath of 21 April terror attacks, Minister Bathiudeen rejected outright that a house belonging to his sister was rented out to terrorists.

“My sister has been living in Canada for the last four years. What kind of renting business do you think she could be doing in Sri Lanka? I totally reject this allegation too.”

He also rejected all the allegations made by Parliamentarian SB Dissanayake about him on 25 April. “None of them are true. They are trying to take revenge from me for not backing them during last year’s political coup.”

“This is just playing cheap politics and I and my party ACMC reject to play low politics.” Rishad said that none of his political or Ministerial advisers are connected to the terrorist organisation National Tawheed Jamat (NTJ).

“I and my brothers do not have any links with NTJ whatsoever. There is also the allegation that I politically influenced to get some terror suspects released, which too I reject. ”

He said they fully support all the official investigations that are currently on and are ready to give any assistance.