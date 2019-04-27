20 suspects arrested over Easter attacks in 24 hours

-

The Police Media Unit said that 20 suspects have been arrested from various parts of the country within the past 24 hours in connection with the Easter Sunday attacks.

The arrests were made during search operations carried out across the island by security forces and police personnel. Several of the suspects were arrested on suspicion for further questioning.

Two suspects have been arrested in Polonnaruwa, another two in Mirihana while three suspects have been arrested with a large number of swords in Slave Island.

One person has been apprehended in Kollupitiya with garments similar to military clothing.

A person has been arrested in Bandarawela over two motorcycles with the same license plate number while 2 individuals were apprehended with a suspicious vehicle in Dehiwala.

Three suspects have been arrested in Mawanella while one suspect each were arrested at Kattankudy, Aluthgama and Poovarasankulam.

Three suspects were arrested with a kilogram of C-4 explosives at Wellawatte by navy personnel and handed over to police.

Respective police stations are taking further action regarding the suspects.