Strict legal action against persons circulating false information

-

The National Media Center says that a number of incidents of public disturbances have been reported in several parts of the country due to the circulation of false information in the past several days.

“The police and security forces have taken measures to take strict legal action against persons circulating such false information through websites, facebook, twitter, WhatsApp and other social media sources,” a statement said.

The center says the circulation of such false information creates disturbance and panic among the general public and also misleads the security forces.

“Therefore, the public is requested to refrain from involving in such activities.”

Action will be taken against persons involved in circulating false information under the Emergency Regulations and anyone who is found guilty of committing such offences may be imprisoned to 3 to 5 years, the statement said.