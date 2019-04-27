Colombo Municipal Councillor arrested over 46 swords found at Slave Island

April 27, 2019   12:33 pm

Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) member, Noordeen Mohamed Thajudeen, has been arrested in connection with the 46 swords discovered in the Slave Island area.

The UNP councillor was taken into custody by police this morning in connection with the incident, police confirmed.

A suspect was arrested yesterday (26) along with 46 swords during a search operation carried out by security forces in the Slave Island area.

