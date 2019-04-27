No truth to reports about visa-free entry to Canada

-

The Canadian High Commission in Sri Lanka says there is no truth in recent articles circulating in the social media about “visa-free” entry to Canada for Sri Lankans.

There has been no change to visa procedures, the High Commission said.

A news article claiming the Canadian Prime Minister had ordered parliament to approve visa-free entry for Sri Lankans had been circulated in social media recently.

However, the Canadian High Commission to Sri Lanka and Maldives has rubbished this report.