No truth to reports about visa-free entry to Canada

April 27, 2019   02:13 pm

The Canadian High Commission in Sri Lanka says there is no truth in recent articles circulating in the social media about “visa-free” entry to Canada for Sri Lankans. 

There has been no change to visa procedures, the High Commission said.

A news article claiming the Canadian Prime Minister had ordered parliament to approve visa-free entry for Sri Lankans had been circulated in social media recently.

However, the Canadian High Commission to Sri Lanka and Maldives has rubbished this report.

