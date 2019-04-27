Controlled explosion of suspicious parcel at Kandana

-

A suspicious parcel found near the Kandana Police Station was destroyed through a controlled explosion this morning (27).

Sri Lanka Navy said that following information received regarding a suspicious parcel in front of the Kandana Police Station, the bomb disposal unit arrived and carried out the controlled explosion.

However, it was later confirmed that the parcel did not contain any explosive matirials.

Meanwhile navy spokesman Lt. Comm. Isuru Suriyabandara requested the general public not to engage in any activity that would pose a threat to national security.