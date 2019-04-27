Sri Lanka to re-impose night curfew

-

An island-wide curfew will be re-imposed from tonight as security forces continue searching for suspects linked to the Easter Sunday bombings.

Police curfew will be in effect from 10.00 p.m. today (27) to 4.00 a.m. tomorrow (28), the Police Spokesman said.

He said that the curfew imposed in Kalmunai, Chavalakade and Samanthurai area continues to remain in effect until further notice.

Authorities announced the curfew late last night after security forces were involved in a shootout and seized bomb-making equipment during raids those areas.