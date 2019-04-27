49 knives recovered from mosque in Maskeliya

April 27, 2019   05:54 pm

Police have recovered 49 knives from the premises of a mosque in the Maskeliya area during a search operation carried out this morning.

The police officers who engaged in a search operation of the mosque premises had discovered 49 knives and 3 small axes inside a storage room.

The person in charge of the said storage room was taken into custody as he had failed provide an explanation with regard to the possession of these weapons.

