Sri Lanka’s security forces have arrested the driver of the main suspect behind Sunday’s series of suicide bombings in the country.

Police said that the suspect, Mohamed Sharif Adam Lebbe a.k.a. Gafoor, 53, was arrested by Kattankudy Police and handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

The arrested suspected had allegedly operated as the driver of Mohamed Zahran, the suspected leader of National Towheed Jamaat, the militant group responsible for carrying out the Easter Sunday bombings.

Mohamed Zahran died in the blast at the Shangri-La Hotel.