National Thowheed Jamath and Jammiyathul Millathu Ibrahim banned in Sri Lanka

National Thowheed Jamath and Jammiyathul Millathu Ibrahim banned in Sri Lanka

April 27, 2019   08:44 pm

-

President Maithripala Sirisena has taken steps to ban two local Islamist groups in Sri Lanka suspected of carrying out the attacks on churches and hotels on Sunday.

In terms of powers vested in him as the President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka under Emergency Regulations No. 01 of 2019, the President has taken steps to declare the organizations National Thowheed Jamath (NTJ) and Jammiyathul Millathu Ibrahim (JMI) banned in Sri Lanka.

As such, all activities of those organizations as well as their property will be seized by the government the President’s Media Division said.

Steps are being taken to ban other extremist organizations operating in Sri Lanka, under Emergency Regulations, the statement said.

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the coordinated attacks that killed more than 250 people and wounded about 500.

The authorities in Sri Lanka have said the attack had been carried out by a local group, National Thowheed Jamath, with help from international militants and possibly another local militant group, Jammiyathul Millathu Ibrahim.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories