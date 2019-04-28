Avoid non-essential travel to Sri Lanka: India issues advisory

-

The Indian government today issued an advisory asking its citizens to avoid “non-essential travel” to Sri Lanka, where the situation continues to be tense after the suicide bombings on Easter Sunday that killed over 250 people.

“In view of the prevailing security situation in Sri Lanka in the aftermath of terror attacks on 21 April 2019, Indian nationals intending to travel to Sri Lanka are advised not to undertake non-essential travel,” the advisory issued by the Foreign Ministry said.

“The Government of Sri Lanka has beefed up the security in the country. A nation-wide emergency including night time curfew is in place at present which may also affect travel within Sri Lanka,” it added.

“In case of those undertaking essential/emergency travels, they can contact the High Commission of India in Colombo or the Assistant High Commission in Kandy/Consulates in Hambantota and Jaffna in case of requirement of any assistance,” it said.

The advisory said the helpline numbers of the Indian High Commission are available on the mission’s website.

Source: NDTV

-Agencies