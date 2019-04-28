Sammanthurai, Kalmunai and Chawalakade curfew lifted; re-imposed at 5 pm

Sammanthurai, Kalmunai and Chawalakade curfew lifted; re-imposed at 5 pm

April 28, 2019   10:29 am

-

The police curfew imposed in Sammanthurai, Kalmunai and Chavalakade areas was lifted at 10 am today (28), stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

However, the curfew will be re-imposed at 5 pm, this evening and will prevail until further notice, Police further said.

Authorities announced the curfew in Kalmunai, Chavalakade and Samanthurai areas late night on the 26th April, after security forces were involved in a shootout and seized bomb-making equipment during raids those areas.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories