Sammanthurai, Kalmunai and Chawalakade curfew lifted; re-imposed at 5 pm

The police curfew imposed in Sammanthurai, Kalmunai and Chavalakade areas was lifted at 10 am today (28), stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

However, the curfew will be re-imposed at 5 pm, this evening and will prevail until further notice, Police further said.

Authorities announced the curfew in Kalmunai, Chavalakade and Samanthurai areas late night on the 26th April, after security forces were involved in a shootout and seized bomb-making equipment during raids those areas.