Strict action against racist propaganda

Ministry of Defense Media Centre in a media release issued last evening (27) signed by the Military Spokesman, Brigadier Sumith Atapattu appealed the general public to desist from propaganda activities that could incite communal passions and mislead the Security Forces, now engaged in security operations.

Here follows the full context:

Publication of false and misleading stories, images and information and conduct of media provocations by various interested sections/individuals/organizations that could incite/lead to communal passions and disunity among ethnic groups is liable for prosecution under Emergency Regulations, now in force.

Likewise, those propagating rumors or inaccurate information or those/organizations trying to mislead the Security Forces by using different media networks or by publishing different literature are also held liable for prosecution under the Emergency Regulations.

In view of current security concerns, all sections of the public are therefore warned to desist from engaging in any activity that could provoke sensitive human passions.

