Investigations launched on drone flying over Norochcholai power plant

Norochcholai Police have commenced investigations regarding an incident of a drone flying over the Lakvijaya Coal Power Station in Norochcholai.

Several officials working at the power plant had observed a drone flying above the power plant, last night (27) and had informed the Norochcholai Police.

Norochcholai Police stated that the Sri Lanka Army and Police Special Task Force (STF) have been deployed to ensure the safety of the power plant.

Meanwhile, an Indian national who recorded the Hikkaduwa beach strip using a drone camera has been arrested by Mitiyagoda Police.

Reportedly, the 36-year-old Indian has been arrested over a tip-off by the resident in the area.