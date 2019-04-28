Must work patiently for at least 2 years to solve this - Fonseka

Must work patiently for at least 2 years to solve this - Fonseka

April 28, 2019   05:39 pm

-

UNP Parliamentarian Field Marshall Sarath Fonseka says it is necessary to act wisely and patiently to defeat the extremist terrorism that has built up within the country.

Fonseka mentioned this to the media following a program held in Colombo, yesterday (27).

This issue cannot be resolved within a short period of time, stated former Army Commander.

He also said that the necessary steps should be taken after identifying the seed behind these terror attacks.

According to Fonseka, it is necessary to work patiently for at least two years to solve this issue.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories