Must work patiently for at least 2 years to solve this - Fonseka

UNP Parliamentarian Field Marshall Sarath Fonseka says it is necessary to act wisely and patiently to defeat the extremist terrorism that has built up within the country.

Fonseka mentioned this to the media following a program held in Colombo, yesterday (27).

This issue cannot be resolved within a short period of time, stated former Army Commander.

He also said that the necessary steps should be taken after identifying the seed behind these terror attacks.

According to Fonseka, it is necessary to work patiently for at least two years to solve this issue.