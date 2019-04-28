Some Arabic and Madrasa schools teach extremism - CBK

Some Arabic and Madrasa schools teach extremism - CBK

April 28, 2019   06:03 pm

-

Certain Arabic and Madrasa schools teach extremism, stated former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga.

She mentioned this attending the all-party conference chaired by President Maithripala Sirisena on Friday.

Former President stated that she personally knows such institutes and that those institutes teach extremism.

It is the responsibility of the Education Ministry to make inquiries into these educational institutes.

She also charged that neither the current government nor the previous government did any such investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories