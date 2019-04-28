Some Arabic and Madrasa schools teach extremism - CBK

-

Certain Arabic and Madrasa schools teach extremism, stated former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga.

She mentioned this attending the all-party conference chaired by President Maithripala Sirisena on Friday.

Former President stated that she personally knows such institutes and that those institutes teach extremism.

It is the responsibility of the Education Ministry to make inquiries into these educational institutes.

She also charged that neither the current government nor the previous government did any such investigations.