Covering of face to avoid identification banned

-

President Maithripala Sirisena has taken steps to ban covering the face to avoid identification of one’s self under Emergency Regulations.

Accordingly, this ban would be in effect from tomorrow (29) to ensure public safety, stated President’s Media Division.

This is implemented on the need for the person’s face needs to be clearly exposed as a key criterion for establishing the identity.

President has arrived on this decision to establish a peaceful society with reconciliation by ensuring the national safety and not inconveniencing any community.