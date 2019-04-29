Six arrested for planting false evidence against Muslim household

-

Six persons have been arrested over an attempt to plant false evidence against a Muslim household in Mahawelgama in Wellawaya, stated Ada Derana reporter.

Reportedly, the house owner had been returning from a visit to the mosque, he had observed a group of people behaving in a suspicious manner. He had then reported to police regarding this.

The Police who had arrived at the scene had seized 6 individuals along with explosives in their possession, stated Ada Derana reporter.

Reportedly, this has been done in an attempt to stir up racial conflict in the area, stated our correspondent.