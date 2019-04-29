Security forces probe bunker found inside house in Jaffna

-

Security forces have launched probes into the bunker that was uncovered inside a three-storey house in Ainthu Santhi, Jaffna.

The Special Task Force personnel and police officers had found the bunker in a joint search operation in the area yesterday (28).

An individual working as a security guard at the house was also taken into custody and handed over to the Jaffna police station for further investigations, according to Ada Derana correspondent.

The reports said the bunker secretly erected inside the house is 25 meters in length, 8 feet in height and almost 5 feet in width.

The correspondent further said there was a staircase to the entrance of the bunker and that it was concealed with a door covered with a metal sheet.

Similarities have been observed in the manner electricity was provided to this bunker and the underground fortifications erected by the LTTE back then, according to the reports.

It is reported that this bunker in question was build approximately two years ago.

The Jaffna Police stated that the owner of this three-storey house is a textile businessman residing in Parapana area in Colombo. Investigations are being carried out to apprehend the house owner.