The wife of Osman Gunasekara who has been revealed to have connections to organized criminal activities has been arrested yesterday (28).

Police Headquarters stated that their home in Gampaha was inspected by a special police team on a search warrant.

A 52-year-old woman has been apprehended along with 46 9mm live bullets, a printed book on firearm technology found in the house.

Reportedly, the husband of the woman, Osman Gunasekara, is currently residing abroad.

The arrested female is currently receiving treatment at the Gampaha hospital under police protection owing to a sudden illness.