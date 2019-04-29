Gusty wind wrecks 30 houses in Vavuniya

April 29, 2019   12:13 pm

-

Nearly 30 houses in Vavuniya District were severely damaged last evening (28) owing to the gusty wind that swept through the area along with the heavy rainfall.

The District Disaster Management Coordinating Unit stated that 20 houses in Panikkankulam area in Omanthai and 10 houses in several other areas were wrecked this way.

The strong wind has ripped off the roofs of some of these houses while it crumbled some roofs to the ground.

Vavuniya District Secretariat and the Divisional Secretariat are providing reliefs to the residents affected by the extreme weather condition.

