IGP sent on compulsory leave

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara has been handed Compulsory Leave over investigations on the Easter Day attacks, sources told Ada Derana.

Meanwhile, Senior DIG C. D Wickramaratne has been appointed the new Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP).

On 24th April, President Maithripala Sirisena requested Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara and Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando to hand over their resignations owing to the failure to prevent the Easter Day bombing despite receiving prior warnings of a possible attack.

On 25th April, Fernando resigned from his post as the Secretary to the Defense Secretary.