White female clothing found in house in Sainthamarudu

Security forces have discovered 05 white female outfits at a house in the Sainthamarudu area where a confrontation with terrorists killed 15 individuals.

According to Ada Derana reporter, sets of white skirts and blouses were discovered in the house.

The shop which the clothes were bought from has been identified and its CCTV footage shows women dressed as Muslims had bought them.

Reportedly, they had bought while clothes worth Rs 29,000 from the shop in Giriulla area, on the 19th of April.

However, it was revealed that they had bought 09 sets of white clothing. Investigations have been launched in search of the rest of the 09 outfits.