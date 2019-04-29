-

The Colombo Magistrate Court has permitted the police to detain Mohamed Farouk Mohamed Fawaz, the Colombo District Organizer of National Thowheed Jamath (NTJ), for further interrogations.

Accordingly, the police have been granted permission to detain Mohamed Fawaz for 72 hours.

The suspect, arrested by the Keselwatte Police, was produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne today (29).

The police informed the court that interrogations on the suspect are yet to be concluded.

Inspections have observed that Mohamed Fawaz had served as the Colombo District organizer of the NTJ.