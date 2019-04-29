Mahinda calls for report from ex-security heads

-

Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa has requested former security heads to produce a report on measures that could be taken to resolve the prevailing issues in the country.

A special discussion was held last evening (28), between the Opposition Leader and former security heads at his official residence in Wijerama Mawatha.

Former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa, former Navy Admiral Wasantha Karannagoda, former Army Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama, former Air Force Commander Roshan Gunatilake, former Army Commanders General Daya Ratnayake, General Jagath Jayasuriya, and former IGP Mahinda Balasuriya had attended the meeting.