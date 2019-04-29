Former Army Commander appointed as Defense Secretary

Former Army Commander appointed as Defense Secretary

April 29, 2019   03:14 pm

-

Former Army Commander General S. H. Shantha Kottegoda has been appointed as the new Secretary to the Ministry of Defense.

The General received his letter of appointment from President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s Office, this evening (29).

This is following the resignation of the former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando after he was requested by the President over the failure to prevent the Easter Day bombing despite receiving prior warnings of a possible attack.

