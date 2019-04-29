Motorbike used in Batticaloa church attack found

April 29, 2019   06:36 pm

The police have discovered one of the motorbikes used in the attack at the Zion Church in Batticaloa in Thihariya.

Based on a tip-off received by the intelligence unit of Gampaha SSP Office, Nittambuwa Special Police Unit has carried out a special operation.

Accordingly, the officers have found the bike in a house in Thihariya, last evening (28).

The number plates of the bike were also found in pieces inside a freezer at the house, stated the Police.

