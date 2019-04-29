-

Minister of Justice and Prison Reforms Thalatha Atukorale stated that there many false rumors circulating regarding the proposal she forwarded to temporarily ban any clothing that would cover the face hindering identification.

She pointed out that many criticisms are hurled at the Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance stating that they objected the proposal to ban the burqa (traditional garb for Muslim females that covers the whole body).

However, no one in the Cabinet including the Prime Minister objected to this proposal; the Prime Minister only requested to inform the Muslim clergy regarding the matter, clarified the Justice Minister.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Office issuing a press release stated refuted the rumors on Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe objecting the ban of the burqa.