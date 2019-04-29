Overall Operational Command, Colombo established with immediate effect

-

All Army, Navy, Air Force and Police areas within the Western Province and Puttalam District have been placed under command to the Overall Operational Command - Colombo for operational purposes with immediate effect, the Army announced.

The statement issued by the Army said Major General Sathyapriya Liyanage (Commander, Security Forces – West) will function as the Overall Operational Commander in the establishment.

Rear Admiral W.A.S.S Perera of the Navy, Air Vice Marshal W.L.R.P Rodrigo of the Air Force and Superintendent of Police L.K.D Anil Priyantha have been appointed as Coordinating Officers of respective services and the Police in the OOC.

The Overall Operational Command (OOC) in Colombo will begin its functions under the Chief of Defence Staff with immediate effect, a communiqué sent to the Ministry of Defence by Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake has said.