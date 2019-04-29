Cabinet approval for compensation of Easter attack victims

-

A Cabinet Memorandum dated 22nd April 2019 to provide compensation package for deaths and injuries due to this unexpected deadliest violence has been submitted by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.



The Ministry of National Policies, Economic Affairs, Resettlement & Rehabilitation, Northern Province Development and Youth Affairs, issuing a press release today (29), stated that PM Wickremesinghe took this measure as the subject minister.

The Cabinet has granted approval on 24th April 2019 to proceed with the package, the release said.

For deaths, the compensation will be Rs.1 million, while those who suffered disabilities or injuries in the incident are to be paid a compensation of a maximum of Rs.500,000 depending on their loss of the earning capacity or the disability mentioned in the medical certificate issued by the Government Medical Officer, according to the release.

In addition, private properties damaged will be paid compensation based on the Government Chief Valuer’s Valuation subject to a maximum of Rs.5 million, the Secretary to the Ministry of National Policies, Economic Affairs, Resettlement & Rehabilitation, Northern Province Development and Youth Affairs V. Sivagnanasothy has said.

The release further says that the damaged churches will also be rehabilitated by the Government. REPPIA or its successor Office for Reparations under the Ministry of National Policies, Economic Affairs, Resettlement & Rehabilitation, Northern Province Development and Youth Affairs will pay the compensation for deaths, injuries, loss of property and rehabilitation of damaged churches as set out in the approved Cabinet Paper.

For further inquiries: 011-2575826 / 011-2575813 (Mr Ananda Wijayapala, Director, Office for Reparation.)