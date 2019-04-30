High-sensitivity device recovered from house in Kaleliya

High-sensitivity device recovered from house in Kaleliya

April 30, 2019   01:04 am

-

A suspicious three-wheeler has been seized while its driver and two passengers, a woman and a child, were taken into custody in a search operation carried out by the police.

Upon searching the three-wheeler at a roadblock in Veyangoda, the police had recovered a passport that did not belong to either of the individuals who were inside the vehicle at the time.

Further questioning revealed that the passport belongs to a person involved in distributing swords.

Accordingly, the police also managed to apprehend the owner of the passport.

Interrogations into the suspects led the police to search a house in Kaleliya owned by the sister of the driver of the three-wheeler, where a high-sensitivity device, to which 8 SIM cards can be inserted, was found.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories