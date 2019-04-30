High-sensitivity device recovered from house in Kaleliya

-

A suspicious three-wheeler has been seized while its driver and two passengers, a woman and a child, were taken into custody in a search operation carried out by the police.

Upon searching the three-wheeler at a roadblock in Veyangoda, the police had recovered a passport that did not belong to either of the individuals who were inside the vehicle at the time.

Further questioning revealed that the passport belongs to a person involved in distributing swords.

Accordingly, the police also managed to apprehend the owner of the passport.

Interrogations into the suspects led the police to search a house in Kaleliya owned by the sister of the driver of the three-wheeler, where a high-sensitivity device, to which 8 SIM cards can be inserted, was found.