Person arrested with 25 CDs containing information on ISIS

Twenty-five CDs of which the content was on Islamic State (IS) have been seized in Kantale area yesterday (29).

The haul was recovered while in possession of a person feigning as a businessman.

The seizure took place during a raid carried out in Per Aru village, in which six other suspects were also taken into custody.

Three swords have also been seized from a household in the same area.



Meanwhile, the Jamia Manarul Huda Arabic College was searched by the security forces.

Accordingly, several mobile phones, burqas and books containing the activities of the LTTE organization were recovered from the school.

A symbol with two swords painted on a school’s wall was also observed.