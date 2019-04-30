Cabinet sub-committee to restore tourism sector

April 30, 2019   07:24 am

President Maithripala Sirisena says that the government will expand its activities to restore the tourism sector, the hotel sector and other business segments that collapsed with the Easter Day attacks.

A sub-committee to look into the steps which should be taken for the progress of the tourism development will also be appointed at the Cabinet meeting today (30), the President said.

The President also said that the Cabinet will also discuss providing concessionary financial aid for the promotion of tourism.

President Sirisena mentioned this at a meeting held with businessmen from the tourism sector, hotels and other businesses at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (29).

