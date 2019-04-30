Cloudy skies, strong winds & showers expected over the island

-

The severe cyclonic storm named ‘FANI’ (pronounced as FONI) over southwest Bay of Bengal to the Northeast of Sri Lanka, was located near latitude 11.1N, Longitude 86.5E at 02.30 a.m. of 30th April 2019, about 640 km northeast of Trincomalee.

It is likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. It is likely to intensify furthermore and move north and north-eastwards towards Odisha Coast India.

Cloudy skies, Strong winds and showery conditions are expected over the island and surrounding sea areas.

Strong winds up to 60 km/h can be expected over the island, particularly in Central hilly areas, Northern, Northcentral, Uva and Southern provinces and in Puttalam, Trincomalee and Ampara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times over most parts of the island. Very heavy falls above 150 mm can be expected at some places in the Eastern, Uva, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Western and North-western provinces and in Mannar district and also heavy falls about 100 mm also likely at some places elsewhere.

The general public, Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regards.

SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in sea areas around the island. Heavy showers are likely in the Northern, Western, Southern and Eastern sea areas.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 35-45 kmph and it can increase up to 60-70 kmph at times over the sea areas around the island

Wind speed will be 70-80 kmph over the deep sea areas to the South, Southeast, East and Northeast of Sri Lanka and can be very rough to high at times as the wind speed can increase up to 100 kmph at times. Wind speed can increase up to 130-140 kmph in the sea areas within 300km from the centre of the system

The fishermen are advised not to venture into sea areas to the North-western, South-western, Southern, Southeastern, Eastern, North-eastern and Northern of Sri Lanka until further notice.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.