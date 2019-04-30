Dayasiri alleges Muslim Affairs Minister allowed construction of 400 NTJ mosques

April 30, 2019   09:06 am

SLFP General Secretary Parliamentarian Dayasiri Jayasekara alleges Minister of Postal Services & Muslim Religious Affairs M.H.A. Haleem has permitted the National Thowheed Jamaath to construct 400 mosques in the country.

He stated this addressing a press conference held at the SLFP Headquarters yesterday (29).

A large number of non-governmental organizations have funded the NTJ, the parliamentarian further alleged.

Addressing the press conference, UPFA MP Nimal Siripala De Silva stated steps would be taken to implement a legal framework to eradicate terrorism.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Postal Services & Muslim Religious Affairs refuted the allegations levelled by MP Dayasiri Jayasekara.

