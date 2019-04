-

Sri Jayawardenapura Kotte Municipal Council member H.M. Ali Usman has been arrested along with a CD containing Army combats and other equipment.

The arrest was made at a house in Nawala, Rajagiriya.

His brother, Raja Mohideen Sultan, was also taken into custody while in possession of 03 swords and a machete knife, the police said.

Welikada Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.