Pressure mines found buried near restaurant in Vavuniya

April 30, 2019   10:22 am

Pressure mines and ammunition have been recovered from a restaurant in Kanagarayankulam, Vavuniya last evening (29).

Kanagarayankulam security forces stated that the search was based on a tip-off given to the police and Army intelligence officers regarding a restaurant on Jaffna-Kandy main road, owned by a Muslim person.

Three pressure mines, an RPG bullet and other ammunition were found buried near the hotel.

The security personnel estimated the explosives and ammunition to be several years old and investigations are being carried off to discover as to why the owner of the restaurant was in possession of the said haul.

The restaurant owner and the explosives are to be handed over to the Kanagarayankulam Police.

