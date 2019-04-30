President instructs to lift social media ban

President instructs to lift social media ban

April 30, 2019   10:40 am

-

President Maithripala Sirisena has informed the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission to lift the social media ban with immediate effect, which was imposed in the aftermath of the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Issuing a press release, the Department of Government Information announced this today (30).

The ban was imposed on Facebook, WhatsApp, Viber and YouTube taking into consideration the security concerns which remained high after the carnage carried out by extremist militants on April 21st.

However, the general public is urged to be responsible when sharing information via social media.

 

President Instructs to Lift Social Media Ban by Ada Derana on Scribd

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories