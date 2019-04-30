Suspicious lorry wanted over Easter attacks found in Sungavila
April 30, 2019 11:24 am
The suspicious lorry wanted in connection with the Easter Sunday attacks has been discovered in the Sungavila area in Polonnaruwa.
Police said that 03 suspects have been arrested along with the vehicle which bears the number plate ‘EP – PX 2399’.
Ada Derana reporter said the vehicle in question was found parked in the garden of a residence in the area and that investigations are being carried with the use of police dogs.