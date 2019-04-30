Suspicious lorry wanted over Easter attacks found in Sungavila

April 30, 2019   11:24 am

-

The suspicious lorry wanted in connection with the Easter Sunday attacks has been discovered in the Sungavila area in Polonnaruwa.

Police said that 03 suspects have been arrested along with the vehicle which bears the number plate ‘EP – PX 2399’.

Ada Derana reporter said the vehicle in question was found parked in the garden of a residence in the area and that investigations are being carried with the use of police dogs.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories