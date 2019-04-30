NZ Parliament officially condemns Easter attacks in Sri Lanka

-

The New Zealand Parliament has condemned the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka and the shooting at a synagogue in San Diego.

As Parliament resumed after a two-week recess today, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern moved that the House condemn the attacks.

She said the government wished to extend its deepest condolences to the communities affected.

“I’m struck by the tragic parallel between these attacks and the one which took place in Christchurch on the 15th of March.

“They all saw innocent lives lost in the act of peaceful prayer and worship. New Zealand stands alongside both countries in condemning all forms of terrorism.”

-Agencies