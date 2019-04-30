UNP urges to appoint Fonseka as Law & Order Minister

-

The United National Party intends to hand over a letter to the President urging him to appoint MP Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka as the Minister of Law and Order, says UNP Parliamentarian Hesha Withanage.

He stated this addressing the media following the UNP parliamentary group meeting held at Temple Trees.

Speaking further he said Minister Arjuna Ranatunga is all set to step down from his position if appointing Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka as a minister brings up an issue concerning the composition of ministers.

The parliamentarian said they resorted to this decision taking into consideration the prevailing security concerns.