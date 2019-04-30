Police find suspicious van involved in Sainthamaruthu blast

-

The suspicious van, which is believed to have transported explosives and suspected terrorists to Sainthamaruthu, has been taken into the custody of the police.

The vehicle in question, bearing the license plate No 250-5680, was seized at Ihala Puliyankulama, Maradankadawala today (30).

Ada Derana reporter said that the vehicle is currently being escorted to Kekirawa by security forces personnel.

Meanwhile, the suspicious lorry wanted in connection with the Easter Sunday attacks was discovered at Sungavila in Polonnaruwa.

Police said that 03 suspects have been arrested along with the vehicle which bears the number plate ‘EP – PX 2399’.

Ada Derana reporter said the vehicle in question was found parked in the garden of a residence in the area and that investigations are being carried with the use of police dogs.