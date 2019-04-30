Army continues island-wide search operations

-

Sri Lanka Army through its seven formations encompassing the entire country is carrying out search operations to apprehend extremist terrorists.

The successful operation in Santhamaruthu in the Eastern Province is a good example of the outcome of these search operations, the Ministry of Defence said.

Arrested suspects and items are directed for investigations while troops have stepped up operations during the last 24 hours, the statement said.

As the troops are widely stationed around the country people can direct any useful information to them as they could take swift measures under the Emergency Regulations, said the Military Spokesman and Director of the Media Centre, Brigadier Sumith Atapattu during a media briefing held on Monday (29).

He also requested the general public not get deceived by rumours or dis-information spread by social media and to be alert.

He asked the general public to be cautious and provide any information to the authorities. Necessary action will be taken to disseminate Information regarding the latest developments without compromising public security.

The Army is committed in its endeavor to protect the nation as it had done so in the past, the ministry said.

A total of 44 suspects have been placed under CID custody in connection with the Easter Sunday bombings up to date. Seven of these suspects held by the CID are females.

In addition, fifteen other suspects are being held by the Terrorist Investigations Division (TID) including two females for investigations.

Seven of the suspects being held for questioning by the TID were arrested in connection with the Dehiwela bomb blast. The remaining eight suspects had been arrested by the Army on suspicion of involving in terrorist related activities and handed over to the TID.

This was revealed by the Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara at the media briefing held on Monday(29 April).

Information of six wanted suspects in connection with the Easter Sunday bombings was publicized in the media recently. Three of these suspects are women while the others are men. Out of these six, two suspects were arrested by the personnel of the Gampola Police Division.

The suspects are brothers named Mohomed Iwuhaim Saadiq Abdul Haq and Mohomed Iwuhaim Shahid Abdul Haq. They have been handed over to the CID for questioning.

Another suspect, a woman named Fathima Latheefa was arrested in the Mawanella area by the CID. She has been identified as the wife of Mohomed Iwuhaim Saadiq Abdul Haq.

A wanted female suspect receiving treatment at the Ampara hospital has been identified as Abdul Cader Fathima Sadiya alias Siddiya, the wife of the terrorist bomber Zahran.

Investigating officers suspect that the two remaining suspects of the six wanted suspects, Pulasthini Rajendran alias Sara and Mohamed Casim Mohamed Rilwan may have died during the explosion in Chavalakadi in Kalmune but DNA examinations are to be carried out to ascertain their true identity.

The Police Spokesman also mentioned of the valuable information provided by the Muslim community in carrying out the combined investigations.

Especially, the initial information of a suspicious house in Chavalakadi had been passed on to a Traffic Policeman by a Muslim resident. This information had enabled authorities to unearth much important information about this terrorist group.