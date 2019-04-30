-

The All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) says that no Coordinating Secretary of ACMC Leader, Minister Rishad Bathiudeen have been arrested in Mannar, contrary to such speculations in the social media today (30).

ACMC also denies that the arrested individual is part of Minister Bathiudeen’s staff.

It has been reported that this individual was arrested with a number of detonators during a search operation on the night of April29.

“Even though this individual, Mohamed Zanus, was a former member with Mantai West Pradeshiya Sabha representing ACMC, he is not affiliated with ACMC anymore after he resigned voluntarily,” the party said issuing a statement.

The release further states that the two officially appointed Coordinating Secretaries of Minister Bathiudeen at present are Mr Jailabdeen Mohammed Naleem and Mr Irshad Rahmathulla. They both attend to their duties regularly at the Ministry offices, Colombo 3 and not in Mannar, it said.