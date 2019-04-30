Re-scrutinized results of A/L exam 2018 released

-

Re-scrutinized results of Advanced Level Examination 2018 have been released today (30), says the Commissioner General of Examinations.

The results can be obtained via the website of the Department of Examination, www.doenets.lk by submitting the examination index number.

G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination for the year 2018 commenced on the 6th of August, with 327,469 candidates sitting for the exam at 2268 exam centres island-wide.

A total of 321,469 students had sat for the A/L examination last year.

Meanwhile, the results of 119 students were suspended due to various irregularities.