Batticaloa Campus should be brought under the govt. - FUTA

-

The Batticaloa Campus Sri Lanka (BCSL) in Punanai should be brought under the authority of the government, says the Federation of University Teachers’ Associations (FUTA).

The Secretary of FUTA Professor Channa Jayasumana stated this speaking at a press conference yesterday (30).

Batticaloa Campus was not initially registered as a university but a vocational training centre when it was constructed in 2013.

Although it is said the BCSL is funded by the government of Saudi Arabia, the campus had so far been funded by one individual residing there, Prof Jayasumana said.

There are attempts to establish a faculty of medicine and a faculty that teaches only Sharia law, the Secretary of FUTA further commented.