Report of committee probing terror attacks will be made public - President

-

President Maithripala Sirisena says the report of the special committee appointed to probe the terror attacks on Easter Sunday will be made public.

On April 21st, in the wake of the attacks, the President appointed a special committee headed by a Supreme Court judge to conduct an inquiry into the explosions and their background.

The Committee will study other reasons that pave the way for these incidents as well and it will submit its report within two weeks to the President.

Future security measures will be decided after presenting the committee’s report to the Parliament, President Sirisena said.

He stated this addressing a meeting held with the senior security officials at the Ministry of Defence this morning (30).

Today’s meeting looked into the security operations that are currently underway and the arrests made in connection with the terror attacks.

The President emphasized that ensuring the country’s national security should be expedited and barbaric terrorism should be eradicated.

He commended the security forces for the massive effort rendered to the investigations on the terror attacks.