Person allegedly conducted lectures at NTJ mosques arrested

An external lecturer of a university, who has allegedly conducted lectures at mosques belonging to the National Thawheed Jamaath (NTJ), has been arrested at Mundalama in Madurankuliya.

The arrest was made in a joint search operation conducted by the Police and the Army yesterday (30).

The 39-year-old arrestee is a father of four and it was revealed he is employed as an external lecturer at a university in the capital.

He was arrested along with 18 SIM cards, two laptop computers, two mobile phones and one iPad.

Investigations have been launched to discover if the equipment seized during the arrest were used for any terrorist activities.