108 Indians arrested over Visa violations

Department of Immigration and Emigration stated that 108 Indian nationals have been arrested over Visa violations.

They have been arrested during raids carried out in Aluthgama and Bentara areas.

Reportedly, they had engaged in construction work while staying in the country on tourist Visa.

Forty-two out of the 108 arrestees had been staying in the country even after their Visa had expired.

Steps will be taken to deport them from the country tomorrow, stated the Immigration and Emigration Department.

Others, too, will be notified to immediately leave the country, mentioned the Department.

The arrestees are currently held in the Mirihana Special Detention Center.