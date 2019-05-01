Met. Dept. issues warning of extremely severe cyclonic storm FANI

-

The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘FANI’ (pronounced as FONI) over southwest Bay of Bengal to the Northeast of Sri Lanka is likely to intensify further and very likely to move northwestwards till noon, 01st May, stated the Department of Meteorology.

The Cyclonic Storm ‘FANI’ was located near latitude 13.4N, Longitude 84.5E at 08.30 p.m. of 30th April 2019, about 650 km northeast of Trincomalee. It is likely to recurve north-northeastwards towards Odisha Coast, India after mid noon today (01).

The general public, Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

LAND AREA:

Under the influence of this system, the showery and windy conditions will continue further over the island during the next few days (01st May – 03rd May).

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times over most parts of the island. Heavy falls about 100- 150 mm can be expected at some places in the Uva, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Western and North-western provinces and in Mannar district and also fairly heavy falls about (50-100) mm also likely at some places elsewhere.

Strong winds up to 60-70 km/h can be expected over the island particularly in central hills, Northern, North-central, North-Western, and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee and Batticaloa districts.

SEA AREA:

Wind will be south-westerly and speed will be 35-45 kmph in the Sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times. Sea areas around the island can be rough at times.

Wind gust up to 70 kmph is expected in the deep sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturai. These sea areas can be very rough at times.

Wind speed will be 150-160 kmph, gusting up to 200 kmph over the Sea areas (within 300 km from the center of the above system) in the Bay of Bengal and the said sea areas can be high to very high.

ADVISORY FOR NAVAL AND FISHING COMMUNITY

The fishermen are advised not to venture into the north-western, southern, south-eastern, north-eastern and northern sea areas until further notice.

The fishermen, who are in the northern parts of South-west Bay of Bengal and West-central Bay of Bengal, are advised to move into safer sea areas.

The fishermen at other sea areas are requested to be attentive on future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.